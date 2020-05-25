Conor McGregor Offered Title Shot Against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman

Two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been offered to step up against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his next fight, which could possibly turn the Irish superstar into the first three-division champion of UFC. Although Conor McGregor is yet to accept the fight on paper, the ‘Notorious’ has been vocal about wanting to fight for the welterweight title in the past. Even after his sensational victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor claimed that he is willing to explore more in the welterweight division and looking at the current scenario, it appears that Conor McGregor has potentially found his next 170 lbs opponent inside welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Also Read | UFC Star Nina Ansaroff Still Training And Keeping Fit Despite Being 23 Weeks Pregnant

UFC: Conor McGregor offered welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

It is no secret that Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor shares a bitter relationship with each other since years, but that might fuel up one of the biggest welterweight clashes of all time in UFC history. Ali, who simultaneously manages Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA profile, took himself to Twitter and offered a title shot to Conor McGregor. Since Jorge Masvidal has already vowed to re-match Nate Diaz via Twitter, Ali Abdelaziz tagged the “Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman” fight as the perfect replacement.

However, it was not a simple title offer. Ali Abdelaziz went on to mock Conor McGregor in the tweet and vowed that Kamaru Usman won’t be applying any takedowns in the first two rounds and it will only be “slaps”.

Initially, it was chalked up that BMF champion Jorge Masvidal will lock horns against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next. However, following the turmoil caused by COVID-19, a lot of pre-planned fights had been called off. Though UFC is up and running back in action, it seems that Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman are not going to fight each other anytime sooner. Jorge Masvidal has already called out Nate Diaz via Twitter, while Kamaru Usman’s manager has also offered a title shot to Conor McGregor.

Also Read | Dana White Confirms UFC Will Be Back In Las Vegas By The End Of May

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor was earlier rumoured to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island while a trilogy out with Nate Diaz was also on the cards. However, after Ali Abdelaziz’s recent tweet, it appears that Conor McGregor might opt for the welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman. No wonder, Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman could turn up as one of the biggest fights of the UFC welterweight history.

Also Read | Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Challenges Mike Tyson To A Hybrid Contest

Also Read | UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Signs $100m Deal With Spotify For Exclusive Podcasts: Report

Image courtesy: UFC