Khabib Nurmagomedov Picks The Most Emphatic Beatdown Of His UFC Career

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has secured victories against some of the best lightweights on the roster and has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. Not only did Khabib win all of his fights, but he also dominated his opponents in stunning fashion while picking up the wins. While Khabib Nurmagomedov stands out in the UFC with a clean MMA record of 28 wins and zero losses, ‘The Eagle’ recently took to Instagram and revealed the most captivating victory of his UFC journey.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls his record-setting victory against Abel Trujillo

Khabib Nurmagomedov has vanquished UFC superstars like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but ‘The Eagle’ revealed that he considers his victory against Abel Trujillo to be one of his best. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abel Trujillo locked horns at UFC 160 and the Dagestani fighter unleashed one-sided dominance throughout the bout. The three-round lightweight contest saw both men going the distance, but Khabib kept mauling Trujillo in every round. Khabib Nurmagomedov also set a new record in that fight. The current UFC lightweight champion successfully took down Abel Trujillo 21 times in the contest, which is still the record for the most number of takedowns in a UFC fight. Khabib took to Instagram this week and acknowledged the record he set seven years ago at UFC 160.

“At this fight, which happened 7 years ago, I placed a record in #UFC 21 takedowns in single fight. Month before the fight I injured my knee and wasn’t able to take opponents back. Decision to make was very simple: just grab and throw your opponent for 15 minutes straight. If there is a desire, there will always be a solution.” Wrote Khabib Nurmagomedov in the caption.

UFC: Khabib UFC career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has already revealed his retirement plants a few months ago, which has seemingly disheartened a number of UFC fans. According to Khabib, the lightweight roster is filled with young talent and he wants to retire young with an undefeated record. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov assured his fans that he is willing to take two or three more fights before hanging up his gloves.

Khabib UFC career: Wins - 12, losses - 0

