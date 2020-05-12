Khabib Nurmagomedov Bites Back At Conor McGregor As UFC Superstars Exchange Verbal Blows

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again lashed out at his former rival Conor McGregor as the duo indulged in another war of words on Twitter this week. Post UFC 249 ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and took brutal digs at his former foes Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to Conor’s tweet and mercilessly slammed the former UFC double champion.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Conor McGregor on Twitter

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Conor McGregor took to Twitter and labelled Khabib Nurmagomedov an ‘embarrassment'. While Khabib fans went on to slam Conor McGregor, numerous Irish fans showed their support for ‘The Notorious’. However, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did not take McGregor's words lightly and replied to Conor McGregor in a brutal tweet.

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted back and asked Conor McGregor to stop being “fake”. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor and retained his lightweight belt when they locked horns in the main event of UFC 229. The undefeated UFC champion did not fail to remind Conor McGregor about their encounter from 2018.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor 2 update

The McGregor vs Khabib rematch has been on the cards since the original contest concluded in a nasty brawl post the fight. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has seemingly been avoiding the McGregor vs Khabib rematch for a long time and justified doing so by stating that Conor McGregor does not deserve to get another title shot. According to Khabib, Conor McGregor should return in the lightweight division and win ten fights in a row to get the privilege of facing him again. However, UFC president Dana White has often stated his intention to schedule a McGregor vs Khabib rematch.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor Instagram