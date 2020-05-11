Mike Tyson Showers Praise On Francis Ngannou After His Vicious 18-second KO At UFC 249

An interesting fact to come out of UFC 249 is that Francis Ngannou ‘The Predator’ has spent a collective period of only 2 minutes and 40 seconds in his last four fights in the heavyweight division of UFC. Francis Ngannou sealed his fourth consecutive first-round knockout victory at UFC 249 as he went on to demolish Jairzinho Rozenstruik within 18 seconds of their contest. It was a scary sight to witness since Francis Ngannou started to swing blows from the get-go and caught Rozenstruik with a vicious left hand. As soon as Jairzinho Rozenstruik hit the canvas, Francis Ngannou followed it up with some blows until the referee intervened. The Predator’s sensational performance caught the attention of boxing legend Mike Tyson, who congratulated Francis Ngannou on Twitter.

UFC 249: Mike Tyson praises Francis Ngannou for Rozenstruik win

Resounding ... vicious .... future champ. #FrancesNyngonu 20 second knockout 2nite #UFC249 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 10, 2020

Mike Tyson took to Twitter and congratulated Francis Ngannou on his victory against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his latest performance at UFC 249. Interestingly, it was Jairzinho Rozenstruik who asked for the fight against Ngannou, and ‘The Predator’ once again showed that he is one of deadliest punchers on the current UFC heavyweight roster. Francis Ngannou is now once again on the verge of earning another title shot at the heavyweight strap.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou were spotted training together in the past when the African fighter expressed his interest in fighting Tyson Fury inside the boxing ring. Though Tyson Fury did not consider Francis Ngannou as his potential opponent, Mike Tyson reportedly trained Francis Ngannou to defeat The Gypsy King. Here’s a glimpse of Francis Ngannou's latest victory against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC 249: Francis Ngannou last four fights

After losing a title shot against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, Francis Ngannou bounced back in style and went on to knock out four eminent heavyweights including Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249. However, Daniel Cormier is currently expected to step up against Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt. Francis Ngannou, however, is just a step behind.

