UFC 249: WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Lauds Tony Ferguson Vs Justin Gaethje Fight

Against all odds and amid much backlash, UFC president Dana White stuck to his resolve and went ahead with hosting UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida this past weekend. UFC 249 saw a number of clashes, with the event being well-received from sports fans all around the world as rest of the sports have ground to a halt since the pandemic broke out. UFC 249 received praise from all corners, with US President Donald Trump also lauding the event. While Dana White did his job by hosting a successful UFC event, the fighters made it an intense contest by unleashing sensational performances. While almost every fight had fans on the edge of their seats, WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin was also one of those who applauded the main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

UFC 249: Stone Cold Steve Austin praises main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje

WWE veteran Stone Cold Steve Austin took to Twitter and went on to congratulate UFC for presenting a stacked fight card, especially an intense main event like ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’. Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote in his tweet, “Thanks UFC. Helluva card. Main event was insane.” 'The Texas Rattlesnake' was just one of many who lauded UFC 249 over the weekend.

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje highlights

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje went at it inside the cage in the main event of UFC 249 as both men landed some vicious shots on each other. However, Justin Gaethje 'The Highlight' managed to amp up his aggression, leaving Tony Fergusson chasing the contest. Justin Gaethje successfully planted some deadly combinations on Tony Ferguson and outstroke ‘El Cucuy’ with his unparalleled striking skills. Though Tony Ferguson did not hit the canvas, referee Herb Dean called off the fight after Tony Ferguson failed to defend himself from Justin Gaethje’s one-sided assault.

Image courtesy: WWE and UFC