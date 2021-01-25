Khabib Nurmagomedov Mocks Conor McGregor Post UFC 257 Loss, Mystic Mac FIRES Back: WATCH

UFC 257 majorly revolved around the lightweight division, with Dana White and others hoping for the top 155lb fighters to deliver a clinic, which could have been enough to entice the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to return from retirement. The general assumption was that Conor McGregor – who was entering the PPV as a huge betting favourite - would emerge victorious, setting up a potential rematch against the undefeated Russian. However, Dustin Poirier shocked the world as he dropped McGregor with a second-round TKO to become a top title contender.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor’s loss

After the fight, the Eagle took to Twitter and rubbed some salt on McGregor’s fresh wounds as he slammed the former UFC double champion. Nurmagomedov claimed that the Notorious One lost because he changed his teams and left his sparring partners, who played a huge part in his success.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

While reacting to Khabib’s tweet at the post-fight conference, Conor McGregor fired back by saying, “My team has been with me since Day 1”. He said every fighter has a different fighting style by taking a hit at Nurmagomedov’s striking, adding that the champion is “not throwing no leg kicks”. “If he wants to have his disrespectful comments, come back and let’s go again, my man. I’m here for it. That’s fighting talk. If you’re coming back, come back. You try and do it. That’s that,” he added.

With McGregor’s recent loss, the chances of Khabib vs McGregor 2 happening has gotten even slimmer. While talking about the same at the post-fight conference, UFC president Dana White said that the undefeated champion is unlikely to return as he has defeated both Poirier and McGregor in the past. "He (Khabib) said to me, 'Dana, be honest with yourself. I'm so many levels above these guys'. I don't know. (Nurmagomedov returning) doesn't sound very positive," White added.

If Nurmagomedov decides to stay retired, then a vacant title bout between Poirier and Michael Chandler makes the most sense. The Iron made his UFC debut at the co-main event of UFC 257 where he defeated Dan Hooker. White praised Chandler after the event, saying he could not think of a better debut fight in the history of the UFC.

