Khabib Nurmagomedov Has No Plans Of Fighting Again, Doesn’t Want To Disappoint His Mother

At the Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar PPV, UFC president Dana White revealed what he and Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed during their confidential meeting, which took place a few days ago. Dana White claimed that the current reigning UFC lightweight champion might make a return if any of the four fighters competing in the co-main and the main event of the upcoming UFC 257 PPV – including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker - manage to impress him with their performances. Though Charles Oliveira is not fighting at UFC 257, White said that the Russian was also impressed with Do Bronx’s recent demolition of Tony Ferguson.

While Dana White is hoping that The Eagle will return to the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made it clear that he doesn't have the hunger to compete anymore. While talking to Sport24ru Nurmagomedov stated that he isn’t motivated as he had achieved everything he set out to do. “Let's start with what drives people. Hunger? There must be some motivation. You know, I have been in this sport for so many years, I have been doing this all my life. I have achieved almost everything in this sport and there isn't someone who I'd like to fight now,” he added.

Khabib UFC stats: Khabib Nurmagomedov on what keeps him busy after retirement

Since announcing his retirement from the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov has kept himself busy with other MMA related work. He recently bought an MMA promotion for around $1 million, The Eagle Fighting Championship, which is set to hold events in Russia, Abu Dhabi and eventually the US. Not just that, he’s also training fighters, including his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, who recently made his UFC debut and defeated Sergey Morozov.

Possibly revealing why he will never set foot inside the Octagon again, Khabib concluded by saying that he doesn't want to break the promise he made to his mother after the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. "My mother is the most precious thing I have left. Come on, you won't push me to do things that disappoint my mother," he added. Khabib had promised his mother that the Justin Gaethje fight would be his last as his mother didn’t want him to compete without his father in his corner.

Image Source: AP