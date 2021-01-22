Conor McGregor Interrupts Dana White When Asked About Khabib’s Return: “We’ll Get Him”

The highly-anticipated meeting between UFC president Dana White and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took place a couple of days ago. While White was not able to make Nurmagomedov return as soon as possible, he did persuade The Russian well enough to make him consider taking a U-turn from retirement. According to the UFC supremo, Khabib Nurmagomedov will come back if he sees anything extraordinary in the forthcoming event, especially from the four fighters competing at the co-main event and the main event of UFC 257 PPV.

Coincidentally, UFC 257 will be headlined by Khabib’s biggest foe Conor McGregor, who’s set to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch. So, if the spectacular that Khabib wishes to see comes from the Notorious One, Khabib would be expected to keep his word. While no one can predict what will happen at UFC 257, it should be noted that McGregor is a betting favourite going into the bout as he has defeated Poirier in the past.

Not just that, even Dana White is interested in booking a second bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, considering their first matchup broke PPV sales records, becoming the biggest PPV in MMA history. The two first collided at the main event of UFC 229 in 2018, where The Eagle retained his title via submission in the fourth round. The Eagle then went on to defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 before announcing his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib UFC return: Conor McGregor interrupts Dana White

Just days after the meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White and team held an official press conference for UFC 257 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. There, the UFC president was once again asked about the confidential meeting and Nurmagomedov’s disinterest in making a return. But before White could even frame a sentence, Conor McGregor forced himself into the conversation and said, “We’ll get him”.

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he’s currently at the top of his game, and is planning to deliver a “masterpiece” on Saturday. He even vowed earlier that he would look to knock out Dustin Poirier in just 60 seconds, becoming the next title challenger.

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram