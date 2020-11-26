Dustin Poirier Says Khabib Serious About Retirement With “He’s Not A Bulls***ter” Claim

At UFC 254, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took the world by storm when he announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje via submission in the second round. Though many claimed that The Eagle would return, considering retirements in MMA are often short-lived, some respected Khabib’s decision and believed that The Russian would stick to his words. One such man is his former rival Dustin Poirier, who recently claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov “doesn't seem like a bulls***ter”.

Khabib UFC retirement: Dustin Poirier on Eagle’s return rumours

While talking to MMA Junkie, The Diamond claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov may have decided to move on from the sport. He said his retirement even make sense as he “accomplished everything he set out to do”. However, Dustin Poirier believes that if The Eagle has really moved on, then UFC should give someone else the chance to fight for the lightweight title.

Khabib UFC retirement: Dustin Poirier wants to fight for the title soon?

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, many believed that the fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would be for the vacant belt. However, UFC president Dana White later shot down the rumours claiming that The Eagle is still the lightweight king. However, during the interview, Dustin Poirier emphasised repeatedly on the fact that UFC should turn their attention towards booking fights for the title.

He said if he doesn’t fight Conor McGregor for the title on January 23, then he should most certainly fight for the belt in his next outing - considering he beats the Notorious One. The Diamond will face Conor McGregor in a rematch bout at UFC 257, which also features some incredible bouts like Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov, Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood and others. The two first clashed in a featherweight division at UFC 178 in 2014 where McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round.

"If the title is not on the line in this fight with Conor, it's gonna be the next fight. After I beat Conor my next fight will be for the belt, if this isn't it," he added.

