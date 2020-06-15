Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Justin Gaethje Simulated, Here's What Happens At The Showdown

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his title on the line against interim champion Justin Gaethje on his return to UFC action. Since Justin Gaethje’s sensational victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, ‘The Highlight’ has been seen as a threat to Khabib’s undefeated legacy. Gaethje unleashed one of the most impressive performances of his career at UFC 249 and a number of MMA veterans have claimed that Justin Gaethje could pose a threat to Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon. While UFC fans continue to imagine what the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje’ contest will look like, one fan decided to have some taste of the action and simulated the contest on EA Sports' UFC 3.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje streamed on UFC 3

The verified channel of Crazy UFC Fighters on YouTube streamed an EA Sports UFC 3 simulation of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje. While the exact date and venue of the actual fight is yet to be determined, the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje’ simulation could tide things over for the time being.

In the simulation, Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen mauling Justin Gaethje and putting on a masterclass of one-sided dominance. As soon as the simulation begins, Khabib Nurmagomedov goes all-out against Justin Gaethje and takes the fight to the ground. Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably at his best on the ground and to establish that claim, ‘The Eagle’ in the simulation mauls Justin Gaethje before applying a choke on him and deciding the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje contest.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

If Khabib Nurmagomedov manages to defeat Justin Gaethje in their upcoming contest, ‘The Eagle’ will have three successful title defences to his name along with an undefeated record of 29-0. However, if Justin Gaethje dethrones Khabib, it will arguably be one of the biggest upsets in the history of UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently acknowledged his next opponent Justin Gaethje, as he went on to post a highlight reel of ‘The Highlight’ on Instagram. The date and venue of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje are expected to be finalised soon.

