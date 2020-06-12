Khabib Nurmagomedov Acknowledges His Next Opponent In An Instagram Post

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to return soon against interim champion Justin Gaethje, as a title fight between them has been booked by Dana White. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been holding the lightweight strap around his waist since UFC 223 and has already defended it twice opposite Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 respectively. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has never publicly acknowledged his next opponent, until this week when he posted a video clip of Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’ on his Instagram handle.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledges Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and posted a highlight reel of his upcoming opponent Justin Gaethje. In the caption ‘The Eagle’ wrote, “My next opponent”. The video clip showcases Justin Gaethje at his best. Khabib Nurmagomedov showcased Justin Gaethje’s victories over Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson among others and highlighted his striking skills. Although Khabib is undefeated and will seemingly enter the octagon as the favourite, a number of MMA veterans believe that Justin Gaethje will dethrone him in the lightweight title fight.

Initially, Khabib Nurmagomedov was slated to go up against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. However, the Dagestani pulled out from the contest after failing to fly out of Russia amid the lockdown and UFC officials subsequently replaced him with Justin Gaethje at the 11th hour. To everyone’s surprise, Justin Gaethje produced a huge upset by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 and securing the interim lightweight title. This earned Justin Gaethje the opportunity to face Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

While it is confirmed that the Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight is going to pit him against Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’, the date and venue of the PPV is yet to be finalised. According to reports, Dana White is planning to line up the Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight at the main event of UFC 253 in September. Khabib’s manager also stated that the lightweight champion is training twice a day, amid plans of his return and appears confident about notching a victory against Justin Gaethje in his next fight.

