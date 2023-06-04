Khabib Nurmagomedov's brother Abubakar slaps opponent after losing UFC fight - WATCH

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was featured on the card of UFC Vegas 74, cut out a rather frustrated figure after the fight. The Dagestani was up against the Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on the fight night and lost the bout on the judges' scorecard (split decision). Following the exhaustion of time, Abubakar slapped his opponent in an unsporty manner.

A Nurmagomedov losing is not a frequent sight for any UFC fan, however, at UFC Vegas 74, former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin was in action and not only lost but was overpowered. In the three-round fight- Nurmagomedov initially looked the better man but soon Dos Santos settled into the match and created a conspicuous difference with his significant strikes.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's brother Abubakar slaps the opponent after losing the fight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov apparently did not accept his defeat humbly and even after the referee's signal of the fight being over he swung his hand on Dos Santos. The winning participant however did not act in an acrimonious way and instead tried to calm things down. Watch the video to gain further clarity.

This guy should never be stepping into the octagon again. Nurmagomedov ? Nah, he is a !!! ☝🏻#UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/d6zHOKNtCz — Honest Khabib Fan (@TheSuperstarUFC) June 4, 2023

The fight fans who witnessed Abubakar's act took the matter to social media and exerted their reaction. Fans compared him with brother Khabib, who in his ring career was known to showcase respect towards his opponents. Whereas some others stated that loss can bring out the worst in an individual. Abubakar Nurmagomedov is the same fighter who indulged in an after-match scuffle with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The UFC Vegas 74 loss was Abubakar Nurmagomedov's fourth loss of his MMA career. He displays the MMA record of 17 wins and 4 losses.

UFC Vegas 74 results