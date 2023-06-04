Last Updated:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Brother Abubakar Slaps Opponent After Losing UFC Fight - WATCH

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was featured on the card of UFC Vegas 74, cut out a rather frustrated figure after losing UFC fight.

Prateek Arya
Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was featured on the card of UFC Vegas 74, cut out a rather frustrated figure after the fight. The Dagestani was up against the Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on the fight night and lost the bout on the judges' scorecard (split decision). Following the exhaustion of time, Abubakar slapped his opponent in an unsporty manner. 

A Nurmagomedov losing is not a frequent sight for any UFC fan, however, at UFC Vegas 74, former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin was in action and not only lost but was overpowered. In the three-round fight- Nurmagomedov initially looked the better man but soon Dos Santos settled into the match and created a conspicuous difference with his significant strikes.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's brother Abubakar slaps the opponent after losing the fight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov apparently did not accept his defeat humbly and even after the referee's signal of the fight being over he swung his hand on Dos Santos. The winning participant however did not act in an acrimonious way and instead tried to calm things down. Watch the video to gain further clarity.

The fight fans who witnessed Abubakar's act took the matter to social media and exerted their reaction. Fans compared him with brother Khabib, who in his ring career was known to showcase respect towards his opponents. Whereas some others stated that loss can bring out the worst in an individual. Abubakar Nurmagomedov is the same fighter who indulged in an after-match scuffle with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The UFC Vegas 74 loss was Abubakar Nurmagomedov's fourth loss of his MMA career. He displays the MMA record of 17 wins and 4 losses.  

UFC Vegas 74 results

  • Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi — Albazi def. Kara-France by split decision (47-48, 48-47 x2)
  • Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda — Caceres def. Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler — Miller def. Butler by KO (punch) at 0:23 of Round One — HIGHLIGHTS
  • Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano — Elliott def. Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
  • Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza — Silva def. Souza by submission (straight ankle lock) at 1:45 of Round One 
  • Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov — Zaleski def. Nurmagomedov by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
  • Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos — Santos def. Munoz by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes — Mayes def. Arlovski by TKO (punches) at 3:17 of Round Two 
  • John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov — Castaneda def. Gafurov by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov — Naimov def. Mullarkey by TKO (punches) at 2:59 of Round Two
  • Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed — Reed def. Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda — Blackshear def. Lacerda by TKO (punches) at 3:54 of Round Two
  • Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins — Lins def. Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
