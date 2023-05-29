Want To Become UFC Fighter From India? Here's Anshul Jubli's Roadmap To Fulfill MMA Dream

India's UFC entry Anshul Jubli paid heed to the forever prevalent question of how to become a UFC superstar. As a fighter from India, where not many examples were there to follow, Anshul found the path to the biggest MMA promotion on his own. However, as he has figured out the way, he now lays it for others to follow,

In an exclusive interview with republicworld.com, Anshul Jubli revealed how an individual who has an interest in MMA can pursue it professionally. Jubli explicitly focused on the intricate issues prevalent in India and came up with the utmost solution. To give an idea regarding whether it is too early or late to pursue MMA, Anshul also revealed at what age he started.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | UFC's Next Big Thing From India Nicknamed 'King Of Lions' Is Here To Take Over

India's UFC fighter Anshul Jubli reveals how youngsters can fulfill MMA dream

Anshul Jubli, who hails from Uttar Kashi brought forward the cluelessness a MMA fanatic faces at the start and how can he/she fulfill the ultimate MMA dream. The lightweight fighter from India also divulged the appropriate period that an enthusiast must invest in the sport. Here's what he said, when asked 'What are the steps to become a UFC fighter?'.

"The first step shouldn't be UFC at all. UFC should come in the picture after 5 years. If you are starting from scratch and you have no idea about the fight game. You are yet to enter a boxing ring, you don't know anything about boxing, you are new to this, then the roadmap should be of 5 years."

"Get up and register yourself at an MMA gym, if there is no proximity of a gym, then find out a boxing, or wrestling gym. Boxing facility is everywhere in India. Still, if your village, or town does not have, like Uttar Kashi, where I belong, does not have the amenities, then move to Dehradun, or any other town or city which is closer. Don't have to consider Delhi, Bombay (Mumbai) initially. Join boxing, join wrestling or an MMA Gym, which is close. Train for 1 year with intent and after 1 year start competing. The amateur events take place quite frequently in India, in every 2-3 months I think. A plethora of events happen. Compete in them and within a specific time you will realise whether this sport is for you or not. You have to face the truth as early as possible. It is possible that you invest 2 years into this sport, which is the least you have to give to know whether you belong here or not."

Also Read: 'If Khabib Fights Me Next Month...': India MMA Star Anshul Jubli Says He Will Be UFC Champ

On being asked at what age he decided to pursue the sport. The 28-year-old said. "I started at 23, but I won't say that I started at 23. I was intrigued by the sport from my childhood days, I was athletic from the beginning. I saw that the sport needs problem-solving acumen, there is wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, and a lot of things in the sport. So, I identified there is a problem-solving pattern here, which I am suited to, and that's why growth took place at an exponential rate. My life was readying me for the sport even before I joined. But if you want to know whether it is for you or not don't think just immerse yourself at any stage for at least 2 years. Just go for it."