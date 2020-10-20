Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Abdulmanap Receives Tear-jerking Tribute Ahead Of UFC 254

Current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. The Eagle mauls his opponents in the octagon, but outside it, he keeps his calm and wears his heart on his sleeve. Much of the credit for his dominant fighting style and persona can be attributed to his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov Sr passed away early this year due to complications stemming from COVID-19, shocking the MMA world.

BT Sport paid a tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov this week by sharing a touching, teary-eyed video which shows every major moment from the champion’s career. The animated video shows Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear and training with his father in the mountains of Dagestan. Later, Khabib Nurmagomedov moves to the US to join the UFC after training in Russia.

A few months before of his death, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was finally able to be in his son's corner for the first time in the UFC in September 2019, when Nurmagomedov made Dustin Poirier submit at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. The tribute video also shows the moment when Khabib Nurmagomedov hugs his father after the Poirier fight and thanks him for everything. The video ends with Khabib Nurmagomedov coming face-to-face with Justin Gaethje after dealing with his father’s passing.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on his father’s psychology

Recently, while talking to Kevin Iole about UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why he never wanted to be his own boss. The undefeated champion claimed that his father instilled in him an approach that forces him to focus on fighting and fighting alone while his team handles the rest. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap was not just his father and head coach, but he was also his friend and brother. However, he never let Khabib Nurmagomedov be a boss.

“Like my father for me was like coach, brother, friend, you know like everything. He never let me be a boss. He say when you become boss you’re going to lose. This is very dangerous thing. You have to stay in your mind white belt always. You have to learn always,” he added.

