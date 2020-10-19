Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Pummel Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo recently did a live session on Instagram where he showed his support to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of the latter's third title defence against interim champion Justin Gaethje. While hailing Khabib Nurmagomedov as his brother, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he’s sure "The Eagle" is going to retain his title on October 24 at UFC 254. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will clash in a title unification bout at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - closing UFC Fight Island with a bang.

"Of course, of course, Khabib is going to win…….My brother! Inshallah," Cristiano Ronaldo added.

Cristiano Ronaldo earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering in Italy. The Juventus star has been a friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov for years, dating back to the time he played for Real Madrid. The two have met each other multiple times and exchanged gifts on one occasion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has been a long time Real Madrid supporter, received a signed shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and in exchange, gave the former Madrid star and his son Cristiano Jr his iconic fur hat. Cristiano Ronaldo has said on multiple occasions that he follows MMA regularly and is also acquainted with the Russian's arch-rival, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. However, since UFC 229, when Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a vocal supporter of the reigning UFC champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a piece of advice to Cristiano Ronaldo

A couple of days ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared in a media event in Russia where he was asked to chime in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement rumours. While hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best in the world, Khabib Nurmagomedov urged the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to hang up his boots when the time is right. According to SPORTbible, Nurmagomedov added that Cristiano Ronaldo should leave football at the top rather than prolong his career.

“It doesn't matter if it's Cristiano or Khabib, people will come and take your place. My advice to him, and to me as well, is to leave at the right time,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo, UFC Instagram