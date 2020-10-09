Georges St-Pierre reveals how Justin Gaethje could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

MMA legend and former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre earlier hailed Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of the best fighters in the planet. However, he still thinks that Justin Gaethje has a chance to become the new lightweight champion at UFC 254. The undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to make his UFC return on October 24, 2020, where he’ll fight interim Champion Justin Gaethje in the much-awaited title unification bout. Though Khabib Nurmagomedov is leading the UFC 254 betting odds, he’s not taking Justin Gaethje lightly as The Highlight boasts some incredible skills.

Also Read l Georges St-Pierre says he’s ready to end his retirement to fight “unbeatable” Khabib

Khabib vs Gaethje: Georges St-Pierre gives important advice to Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje shocked the world a few months ago when broke Tony Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak at UFC 249 and became the new interim Champion. Recently, Georges St-Pierre sat down with ESPN, where he gave major advice to Justin Gaethje, which could help him against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Georges St-Pierre said Khabib Nurmagomedov starts the fight slowly as he is looking for an opening so that he could take his opponent down and dominate till the end. However, GSP thinks if Justin Gaethje puts pressure of Khabib Nurmagomedov from the start and not give him any opening, he could win the fight.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Ferguson takes a shot at Khabib and Gaethje ahead of UFC 254

However, it won’t be that easy for the interim champion as Khabib Nurmagomedov knows what his opponent is capable of. The undefeated champion earlier uploaded a video on his Instagram account, showing fans a glimpse of his sparring session. This shows that Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to fight both on the ground and feet. Georges St-Pierre later praised Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming that the champion puts “relentless pressure” on his opponents.

“He is the best. Everybody knows what he is gonna try to do, but nobody (can) figure out a way to avoid it. Khabib puts an incredible, relentless pressure,” added Georges St-Pierre .

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Justin wants to make Khabib quit: 'I want him to know I’m the superior athlete'

In the past, Justin Gaethje has not used his wrestling repertoire, but against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it could come in handy. In other words, Justin Gaethje is impressive both on his feet and on the ground, which could spell trouble for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who majorly depends on his groundwork. During an interview, Justin Gaethje claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov would take him down during the fight, but with the help of his wrestling, he would get back up and inflict more damage.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib reveals his game plan to defeat Justin at UFC 254

Image Source: Georges St-Pierre, UFC/ Instagram