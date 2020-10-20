Khabib Says McGregor Rematch ‘makes Sense’ If Conor Beats Poirier At 155, Not At 170

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently appeared on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast where he revealed that he’s open to a rematch with Conor McGregor, but he would like to have the highly-anticipated bout on his terms. Khabib Nurmagomedov said that if Conor McGregor defeats Dustin Poirier in January 2020, then a fight with the former double champion would ‘make sense’. However, he stated that it depends on the weight class McGregor chooses to fight The Diamond in.

Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that if Conor McGregor defeats Dustin Poirier in a welterweight bout then it would not make sense for him to get a lightweight title shot. “If he (Conor McGregor) beats him (Dustin Poirier) at 155 (pounds) then it makes sense. But if they fight at 170 (pounds), how can you fight at 170 and then fight next at 155? If you wanna take the easy way, you’ll never deserve the next title shot,” Khabib added.

What’s next for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently training for his third title defence against interim champion Justin Gaethje – a fighter who is expected to give The Eagle his toughest challenge yet. Khabib Nurmagomedov is also around a -300 favourite going into UFC 254 which is scheduled to take place on October 24 (October 25 in India) at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, earlier accepted a fight against Dustin Poirier in the UFC, but according to UFC President Dana White, the two fighters are yet to sign the contract. After an exchange on social media, Poirier asked McGregor about the weight class, which Conor McGregor is yet to comment on. McGregor’s last fight was in the welterweight where he defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds. The Notorious would have to return to the lightweights if he wants another shot at the undefeated Russian.

According to various reports, Khabib vs McGregor 2 has a minute chance of happening as Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match after Dustin Poirier. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, has shown interest in retiring from the sport with a 30-0 record – meaning he would have only one fight left after UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had earlier said that Dana White and team have huge plans for him after the Justin Gaethje fight and according to many, it could be a fight with Georges St-Pierre or Tony Ferguson.

Image Source: AP