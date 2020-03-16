Khabib Nurmagomedov Says ‘no One Knows’ Whether Khabib Vs Ferguson Will Happen

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many sports organisations are postponing or cancelling their ongoing or upcoming events. However, Dana White recently said that UFC will continue hosting the events, but behind closed doors. Dana White also said that some of the major events will be moved from huge stadiums to UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Despite this turn of events, rumours kept surfacing that UFC’s upcoming PPV, UFC 249 could get cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak. UFC 249 will be headlined by the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight and is currently scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020, at the Barclays Center. According to reports, more cases of Coronavirus could come up before April 18, 2020, because of which UFC 249 could be cancelled.

UFC coronavirus: Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Khabib vs Ferguson at UFC 249

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and responded to the coronavirus rumours. Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he doesn’t understand what’s happening outside the gym as he is training continuously. He said he is working very hard for the Khabib vs Ferguson match and doesn’t know what will happen next.

Dana White statement: Khabib vs Ferguson may not get cancelled

UFC president Dana White earlier said that he and his team are meeting with doctors and experts to formulate a contingency plan. He said that the safety of fans, fighters and officials is UFC’s priority. Dana White then asked fans to not panic as UFC has plans for the upcoming fights. Though Dana White didn’t mention Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson’s UFC 249 fight, he said that UFC will continue holding events.

Partnering up with @omaze to offer 2 tickets, flights, hotel and more to the SOLD OUT @TeamKhabib vs @TonyFergusonXT event in Brooklyn! Proceeds benefit @MakeAWishSNV. Go to https://t.co/bBHIsqQFMx to enter pic.twitter.com/uH9yWl5RBL — Dana White (@danawhite) March 10, 2020

