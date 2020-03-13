The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dana White Confirms UFC Will Hold Events Behind Closed Doors In Wake Of Coronavirus

other sports

Dana White said that some of the major events will be moved from huge stadiums to UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas. Steps were taken to keep everybody safe.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dana White

After NBA suspended the remainder of its 2019-2020 season due to the Coronavirus outbreak, UFC President Dana White revealed that they will keep on holding events throughout the month. However, Dana White said that some of the major events will be moved from huge stadiums to UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dana White also revealed that the upcoming UFC Brasilia event in Brazil will be held without any spectators. Dana White added that the steps are taken to keep fans, fighters and officials safe from Coronavirus.

Also Read l UFC 248 slow-mo footage shows how Zhang’s punches disfigured Jedrzejczyk's face

Coronavirus Outbreak: UFC to give refunds to fans

Dana White shared a video on his social media accounts where he talked about UFC Brasilia and last-minute changes. Dana White said that the decision to keep the UFC events without spectators were made last minute that’s why UFC will return all the money to fans who have bought the tickets. Dana White also revealed that fans will be able to see the live broadcast of UFC events on their local sports channels. Fans can watch fights on Sony ESPN in India.

Also Read l When The Undertaker confronted 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar at UFC 121; Watch video

Coronavirus Outbreak: Dana White got counsel from Donald Trump and Mike Pence

Dana White said that he talked to US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about Coronavirus and the duo gave him some great advice. Dana White said that the government is taking Coronavirus seriously and they want the people to be cautious and careful. However, the government doesn’t want people to panic. Dana White said that people should not panic because he and his team are meeting doctors and experts to keep their audience safe.

“They’re taking this very seriously. They’re saying ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking,’” said UFC President Dana White.

Also Read l UFC 248: Conor McGregor lashes out at result of Weili vs Joanna fight

Also Read l UFC 248: Joanna Jedrzejczyk faces brutal injury on Women's day after tough fight

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
India
COVID-19: INDIA TO ASSIST MALDIVES
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19