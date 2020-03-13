Dana White Confirms UFC Will Hold Events Behind Closed Doors In Wake Of Coronavirus

After NBA suspended the remainder of its 2019-2020 season due to the Coronavirus outbreak, UFC President Dana White revealed that they will keep on holding events throughout the month. However, Dana White said that some of the major events will be moved from huge stadiums to UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dana White also revealed that the upcoming UFC Brasilia event in Brazil will be held without any spectators. Dana White added that the steps are taken to keep fans, fighters and officials safe from Coronavirus.

The fights are still on this Saturday night LIVE on @espn and @espn+ at 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/KwIyr6wzo2 — Dana White (@danawhite) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak: UFC to give refunds to fans

Dana White shared a video on his social media accounts where he talked about UFC Brasilia and last-minute changes. Dana White said that the decision to keep the UFC events without spectators were made last minute that’s why UFC will return all the money to fans who have bought the tickets. Dana White also revealed that fans will be able to see the live broadcast of UFC events on their local sports channels. Fans can watch fights on Sony ESPN in India.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Dana White got counsel from Donald Trump and Mike Pence

Dana White said that he talked to US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about Coronavirus and the duo gave him some great advice. Dana White said that the government is taking Coronavirus seriously and they want the people to be cautious and careful. However, the government doesn’t want people to panic. Dana White said that people should not panic because he and his team are meeting doctors and experts to keep their audience safe.

“They’re taking this very seriously. They’re saying ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking,’” said UFC President Dana White.

