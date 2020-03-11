Khabib Nurmagomedov Offered $100 Million To Face Floyd Mayweather In Saudi Showdown

Earlier, it was revealed that Saudi Arabia really wants a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather at Saudi showdown. Now, Yahoo! News has revealed that the country is willing to pay Khabib Nurmagomedov around $100 million for a Khabib vs Mayweather fight. According to the insider, Saudi Arabia is doing this because they want to replace Las Vegas as the boxing capital of the world. Earlier, the country hosted Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch in Diriyah.

Also Read l UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov KICKS out Tony Ferguson's old title in heated presser; watch

When asked about the Saudi showdown and Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov told Yahoo! News that the fight at Saudi Arabia is going to be a money fight just like Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather. In another interview, Nurmagomedov said that he is not thinking of Saudi showdown as he is scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in April. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed that ‘the Saudis’ really want to have a Khabib vs Mayweather fight on the cards.

"Mayweather is only a money fight," Khabib Nurmagomedov told Yahoo Sports. "It's only for the money, period. That's it. But they [the Saudis] want me to come very badly to fight with Mayweather," added The Eagle.

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather demands $600 million to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Manny Pacquiao vs Mikey Garcia can happen in Saudi Arabia

The insider also revealed that the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Floyd Mayweather fight is not the only one the Saudis are mulling over. According to reports, Saudi Arabia wants Manny Pacquiao to fight Mikey Garcia in July 2020. Former eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia are yet to talk about the July fight at Saudi Arabia.

Also Read l UFC: Dana White rubbishes Khabib Nurmagomedov-Floyd Mayweather matchup rumours

Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC title against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. The PPV is scheduled to take place on April 19, 2020, at the Barclays Centre.

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather backs Deontay Wilder after his KO loss against Tyson Fury