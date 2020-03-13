Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Tony Ferguson May Not Happen As Coronavirus Threatens UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have a long history. The two were first scheduled to face each other in 2015, but because of some unforeseen reasons, that didn’t come to transpire. The same thing happened twice later in 2016 and 2017. After three failed tries, Dana White booked a match between the two again in April 2020. It was revealed that undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC title against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. However, it looks like UFC 249 could also stand a risk of being cancelled with the threat of the Coronavirus looming large all over the world.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it is rumoured that UFC could postpone or cancel the upcoming UFC 249. The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight is currently scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020, at the Barclays Centre and UFC has sold tickets in record time. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is being sold as the most anticipated fight in UFC history and the company will take a huge hit if the event gets cancelled because of Coronavirus.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson may not get cancelled

UFC president Dana White earlier said that he and his team are meeting with doctors and experts to make a contingency plan. He said that the safety of fans, fighters and officials is UFC’s priority. Dana White then asked fans to not panic as UFC has plans for the upcoming fights. Though Dana White didn’t mention Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson’s UFC 249 fight, he said that UFC will continue holding events.

Dana White said that some of the major events will be moved from huge stadiums to UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas. UFC’s Apex facility has the capacity to bring 1,500 fans. However, Dana White mentioned that the upcoming fights will be broadcast live on sports channels.

