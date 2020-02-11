Jon Jones Gives His Opinion On A Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Conor McGregor Rematch

A mega re-match between Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been on the cards since McGregor’s spectacular return against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. According to Conor McGregor, he is willing to take two more fights in 2020 and Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of his prime targets. However, the light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes that Khabib will defeat Conor if they ever square-up inside the octagon again.

Also Read | Jon Jones Fends Off Title Challenge At UFC 247

UFC: Jon Jones opens up about Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2

Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes at the main event of UFC 247. He wasted no time in contributing to the debate of ‘Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov’ re-match. During an interview with TMZ, the undefeated light heavyweight said, "I think the cards are always in Khabib's hands. Conor definitely has a chance, but if I were to put my money on it, I'm definitely going with Khabib, for sure."

According to Jon Jones, he typically doesn't go against wrestlers if you ever ask him to predict a fight as a ‘betting man’. The light heavyweight champion believes that wrestlers have the ability to dictate where the fight goes.

Also Read | Jon Jones Opens Up On Daniel Cormier Being An Inspiration Ahead Of UFC 247 Fight

UFC: Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight?

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not interested in taking up a re-match against Conor McGregor. The Dagestani said that he is not going to fight Conor McGregor for a title shot until and unless he's snatched notable wins on his UFC return. He also went on to slam Conor McGregor and UFC for choosing an easy opponent (Donald Cerrone) at the UFC 246 main event.

Also Read | Jon Jones Thrashes Dominick Reyes Verbally Before UFC 247; Watch

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Compares His Legacy With Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)