Khamzat Chimaev doppelganger inflicts 41-second KO, leaves UFC fans in a muddle | WATCH

Why you're reading this: Khamzat Chimaev, who is one of the foremost names in the entire MMA circuit let alone UFC, has been out of the Octagon for quite some time. However, fight fans were at a loss for words after they witnessed visuals of Chimaev in an 8-sided closed figure on Friday. In a video, that is making rounds on the internet, Chimaev could be seen taking on an opponent and doing what he does best, that is, infuse dominance. But as excitement reached the stratosphere, it became lucid that the individual in the ring isn't the "wolf", but rather a lookalike of the Russian.

3 Things you need to know:

Khamzat Chimaev has been out of the UFC action since September 2022

Chimaev last squared off against Kevin Holland at UFC 279

His lookalike is making headlines while he is away

Khamzat Chimaev lookalike leaves UFC fans in a muddle

While the yearning of fight fans to watch Khamzat Chimaev grace the Octagon again gets assuaged by another pill of patience, a doppelganger with similar sort of attributes and even the same first name is making waves on the internet. On Friday at Brave CF 71- A Fight night event in Bahrain- a Welterweight prospect by the name of Khamzat Maaev secured a 41-second knockout victory. Upon witnessing the action, fight enthusiasts expressed their confusion on social media and admitted to scratching their heads. Watch the clip to believe how identical Maaev is to Chimaev.

Khamzat Maaev, Chechen undefeated fighter (4-0), is looking great.



This has to be a clone of Chimaev, there's no other way man 🤣 #ufcpic.twitter.com/23YPW2vQua — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) June 19, 2023

The irony does not end there as both have the same nickname as well. Both are referred to by the stage name "Borz", moreover both are from Chechanya. After this quick win, Khamzat Marev was asked to put across his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev. He did that by stating "I want to be the same or even better".

When will Khamzat Chimaev return to UFC?

Following a win over Kevin Holland back in September 2022 at UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev has been out waiting for his next bout. The 12-0 fighter was recently linked with former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman but UFC president Dana White squashed all the speculations. Now, as the wait prolongs, it remains to be seen whether he will fight another one from the Top 5 of the 170 lbs division or gets the Title opportunity against Leon Edwards straightaway.

