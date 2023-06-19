Ex-UFC Champion Wins Nearly ₹1 Crore After Betting On Brother To Steal His Title Fight

Why you're reading this: Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis had a memorable weekend as he enjoyed a double victory by placing a substantial bet on his younger brother Sergio to win his Bellator 297 fight. Anthony, who last competed in the UFC in 2020, witnessed his brother Sergio Pettis defending his Bantamweight World Championship title against Patricio Pitbull on Friday. Sergio defeated Pitbull by scores of 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46, picking up the biggest win of his career.

3 things you need to know

Sergio defeated Pitbull at Bellator 297 to defend his Bantamweight World Championship title

The victory gave Sergio his second official defense of the Bellator bantamweight title

He had made his first title defense against Kyoji Horiguchi on December 3, 2021, at Bellator 272

Anthony wins nearly ₹1 crore in a bet

With Sergio aiming to retain his crown against the experienced Bellator fighter, he emerged victorious via a unanimous decision, improving his impressive fighting record to 23-5. But it wasn't just Sergio who celebrated the triumph. His elder brother Anthony, in fact, had a better reason to rejoice.

Before the Bellator match, Anthony boldly placed a substantial $50,000 (Rs. 40,96,450) bet on his brother to defeat Pitbull. When Sergio secured the victory, Anthony cashed in a whopping $1,22,000 (Rs. 99,95,338) as his winnings on the bet. It was undoubtedly a weekend filled with joy and success for the Pettis brothers.

After Sergio's victory, Anthony, the former UFC champion, took to his official Twitter handle to post a picture of the winning ticket, showing the potential payout he is supposed to receive following the successful bet.

Sergio sets his eyes on the next match

After securing the victory against Pitbull on Friday, Sergio engaged in a face-off with Patchy Mix, setting the stage for their upcoming clash. Mix earned the opportunity to challenge Sergio after winning the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, claiming the interim bantamweight title earlier this year.

“Bellator, I’m taking out all your poster boys. I think it’s time I get some respect. I’m your guy’s next star, 100 percent,” Sergio said after the win. With Sergio showcasing his skills against one of Bellator's most esteemed fighters last weekend, fans now have every reason to be thrilled about the forthcoming Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix clash.

