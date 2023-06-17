Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou come face to face to ignite hope of dream UFC fight: Watch

Why you're reading this: Two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division and arguably in the MMA circuit, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou finally came face to face. Both men were expected to take on each other in the eminent Octagon of the UFC, however, the match could not materialize. But the fans' desire has been actualized not in UFC but in a different promotion.

3 things you need to know

Francis Ngannou left UFC after apparently not receiving an ideal contract

Ngannou and Jon Jones were linked to fight for the Heavyweight title but the fight could not materialise

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones finally met but outside of UFC

Also Read | Makhachev Challenges Edwards Eyeing 'double' UFC Championship, Lambasts Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou finally came face to face

For so long Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou were linked with each other and it was expected that Ngannou will make his return against the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou. But when the Predator abdicated his title and left UFC, the dream match went down the drain. Jones however made his eventual comeback and won the vacant Heavyweight strap against the interim champ Cyril Gane at UFC 285.

Also Read | 'Conor McGregor Is No Longer Interested..': Has UFC Scratched Plans For Notorious' Return?

Ngannou's departure left a huge void and a phrase that became prevalent in defining the fight is- "the greatest MMA fight in history to never happen." However, when the two men came to face to face during PFL 5, the fans' wish of seeing the two in the same frame was granted. Here's what transpired when Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou came toe to toe.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou meet face-to-face...



Jones: "You know you don't want no smoke" 👀 pic.twitter.com/dFPN9Hu2JX — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 17, 2023

Based on the visuals it was a friendly encounter and both men exhibited respect towards each other. However, in the fight world scenes often change when the ambiance. But with them it seems unlikely as the two have taken different paths.

With Ngannou finding a new fight harbor in PFL and Jones seemingly on the course of retiring after the targetted fight against Stipe Miocic, the Jon Jones vs Francic Ngannou contest has now become a distant possibility. But the meeting has given a newfound hope to the UFC fans.