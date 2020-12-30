Leon Edwards Calls Out Jorge Masvidal After Fight Island Bout With Chimaev Gets Scrapped

Leon Edwards doesn’t want to sit around waiting to fight. The UFC welterweight has not fought for over a year. After his bout with Khamzat Chimaev was scrapped on two different occasions, he has made it clear that he’s ready to fight a replacement on January 20, 2021. Leon Edwards was first scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev at the main event of UFC Vegas 17, but the bout was cancelled after Rocky tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read l UFC News: Covington thinks Dustin Poirier will get "sparked” by Conor McGregor at UFC 257

UFC then rescheduled the bout for January 20, but it was again scrapped after The Wolf was forced to withdraw from the showdown. While some fans believe that UFC would once again reschedule Edwards vs Chimaev for a later date, Leon Edwards himself has named the opponent he wants to fight on January 20, instead of Chimaev. On Tuesday, Rocky took to Twitter and called out long-time rival Jorge Masvidal for a fight, despite Neil Magny and Kevin Holland showing interest in replacing Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC Fight Island event.

“Where that b***h Jorge at?” Leon Edwards wrote on Twitter.

Also Read l Is Conor McGregor UFC's best-selling fighter ever? Complete main event buys of career

While the BMF champion is yet to react to the comments, his manager Abe Kawa of First Round Management has claimed that Edwards should fight either Niel Magny or Michael Chiesa, who are in the co-main event of the January 20 card.

Rest up Khamzat, i'm sure ill see you soon. But I want to fight January 20th on the island @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc lets make it happen — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 29, 2020

Also Read l Conor McGregor hails UFC 246 as the highest-selling PPV of 2020, Team Masvidal bite back

UFC Fight Island: does Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal make sense?

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal are at the No. 3 and No. 4 spot of the UFC welterweight rankings, respectively. While a matchup between the two makes sense from a ranking perspective, that’s hardly the most appealing thing about it. The two have unfinished business stemming from their March 2019 altercation, where Masvidal hit Edwards with the infamous “three piece with a soda” backstage. It should also be noted that Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal was close to happening, but was never made official due to the pandemic.

Edwards, who is currently on an eight-fight winning streak, hasn’t competed since defeating Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019. Masvidal, on the other hand, last fought champion Kamaru Usman at the main event of UFC 251, losing via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46).

Also Read l UFC News: Stephen Thompson calls out Jorge Masvidal; Gamebred responds

Image Source: Leon Edwards/ Instagram, Jorge Masvidal/ YouTube