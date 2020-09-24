Khamzat Chimaev Warns Adesanya After His “rat Lip” Jibe; Ready To Fight Him, Costa

At UFC Vegas 11, Khamzat Chimaev delivered an impressive performance as he grounded Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds with an explosive KO. Khamzat Chimaev received praise from far and wide in the MMA industry, including UFC president Dana White who called him “the next big thing” in the promotion. However, there’s still one person who’s yet to be impressed with the new UFC star. Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently talked to Yahoo Sports where he revealed that he is yet to catch Khamzat Chimaev’s previous fights.

Israel Adesanya seemed unbothered by the hype around the new prospect and asked his manager about the “rat lip”. Adesanya revealed that he will see Chimaev’s fights this weekend - a day after his title bout with Paulo Costa - and make his assessment about the unbeaten fighter. “So he thinks I’m an easy fight? That’s interesting. Everybody does this when they’re coming up [just talking] casting a wide net. Keep casting,” Israel Adesanya added.

UFC Fight Island: Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Israel Adesanya’s comments

After Israel Adesanya called him a "rat lip", Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter and warned the undefeated champion. Khamzat Chimaev claimed that Adesanya’s words will cost him his belt in the future. Chimaev added to his comments while chatting with TMZ where he revealed that he’s ready to fly to Yas Island (Abu Dhabi) and fight Israel Adesanya for the title. He said if Adesanya is unable to fight, he’s also ready to go up against Paulo Costa for the title as he doesn’t care who he fights next.

“I am happy to fight with anybody, it doesn’t matter. Tomorrow, tonight, always ready to fight,” Khamzat Chimaev added.

@stylebender what do you said about me it will cost you your belt if you’re still the champion Good luck — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev’s incredible UFC run

Khamzat Chimaev has been taking the world by storm since his UFC debut in July 2020. In his first bout, Khamzat Chimaev defeated John Phillips in the second round via submission and later went on to KO Rhys McKee in just 10 days after his debut fight. He KOed Meerschaert recently and within days after that fight, called out veterans like Conor McGregor, Nick and Nate Diaz, Israel Adesanya, Demian Maia and others. Currently, Chimaev holds an unbeaten record of 9-0, with six victories coming by knockout.

