Khamzat Chimaev Thought He Was Going To 'DIE' As He Battled COVID-19: Watch

Even though Khamzat Chimaev was willing to fight Leon Edwards on March 13 despite testing positive for COVID-19, a recently released video by Front Kick shows why UFC doctors and officials were right for taking him out of the UFC Vegas 21 card. This is the third time a bout between the two welterweights has been scrapped, all due to the deadly virus. They were first scheduled to collide on December 19 before Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19.

The bout was then rebooked for January, but it was again scrapped after Edwards suffered the same fate. Weeks later, the promotion booked the fight for the third time for UFC Vegas 21, which has now been cancelled again. While Khamzat Chimaev is currently recovering, Leon Edwards still wants to compete on March 13. Dana White is currently looking for Rocky’s new opponent, with Colby Covington being the top possibility.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev COVID-19: Chimaev out of UFC Vegas 21 bout due to COVID-19: White

Khamzat Chimaev recovery: Inside Chimaev's post COVID-19 struggle

The almost seven-minute-long video by Front Kick shows exactly how real and serious the struggle has been for Chimaev to recover from COVID-19, leaving his manager, Majdi Shammas, in shock. “Crazy. What can you say? I have no words,” Shammas claimed. The manager revealed that the 26-year-old fighter has been “in and out of the hospital so many times” in recent weeks as he has experienced headaches, chest pains, muscle pain and high fever.

Khamzat Chimaev’s withdrawal from the March 13 fight happened after the Lone Wolf was taken to the hospital after a brief training session. Remembering the events, Shammas stated that the welterweight was not even capable of training for two rounds straight as he started feeling ill and was coughing, leading the training session to be cancelled.

“He even went in an ambulance to the hospital. When he called me, he thought he was going to die,” Shammas claimed.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev COVID-19: Chimaev ready to fight Leon despite testing positive for COVID

Majdi Shammas wants Chimaev to fully recover before making a return

After Chimaev was taken to the hospital, Shammas made the decision to notify the UFC about his health and told them that the Lone Wolf might not be able to fight Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 21. Looking ahead, Majdi wants Chimaev to focus solely on getting healthy before making a return. “I can’t let him train. Who knows? This time, he started training, he got lucky (it wasn’t worse). Next time he might not be this lucky. I’m not gonna take that risk. It doesn’t matter,” Shammas concluded.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev recovery: Dana White Impressed With Chimaev, Calls Him “Next Big Thing”

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev fight: Leon tests positive for COVID-19, UFC Vegas 17 bout vs Chimaev cancelled

Image Source: Khamzat Chimaev/ Instagram