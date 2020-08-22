Rohit Sharma Thanks Fans After Receiving Khel Ratna, Promises 'to Bring Many More Laurels'

After being selected as the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma sent his fans a 'virtual hug' for all the wishes and the support. The Indian opening batsman promised to bring 'many more laurels' to the country in the video as he thanked his fans for all the support throughout. The Mumbai-lad was nominated for the highest sporting award of the nation for his incredible performance in the last three years which includes his swashbuckling form in the 2019 ICC World Cup where he smashed five centuries.

'It has been a wonderful ride'

"Thank you for all your support and well-wishes throughout all the support. It has been a wonderful ride. To receive such a sporting honour in India is such a great privilege and I am very happy about this. I owe this to you all. Without your support, this would not have been possible. Keep supporting. I promise to bring many more laurels to the country. Since we are social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all you guys," Sharma said in the video he tweeted on Saturday.

Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/vbKaTbfwd7 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 22, 2020

Rohit Sharma's illustrious career

Rohit Sharma, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2007, was also honoured with the Arjuna Award earlier. Sharma holds the world record for the highest individual score by a batsman playing in a one-day international match, having scored 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014. He is also the only player to have scored three double-centuries 50-over cricket. In January 2020, Sharma was named as the ODI Player of the Year by the ICC. The opening batsman is all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the pandemic. He has already led his franchise to three IPL victories and will be looking forward to a fourth title this year.

