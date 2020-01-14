Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Leads With 26 Golds, Haryana Holds 2nd Position

Maharashtra regained a clear lead on the medal tally, on January 14, after impressive performances by their athletes at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati. Haryana joined Maharashtra at the top on Monday but lagged behind the next day as it managed to win four more golds while the latter bagged nine golds with a final tally of 26 golds on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Haryana are comfortably placed at first and second position respectively, followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at third and fourth. Maharashtra, the clear table topper, has currently 26 gold, 31 silver, and 50 bronze medals in their 107-medal haul. Haryana is lagging behind with 67 medals but just five gold medals behind Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are in a tough fight for securing the third place as the former is currently leading with just one gold. Delhi has a total of 44 medals with 17 golds while Uttar Pradesh has bagged 46 medals with 16 golds. Uttar Pradesh pipped past Tamil Nadu and Gujarat by winning four golds, thanks to Vijay Kashyap (200m), Uttam Yadav (1500m) and Mohammed Shahban (hammer throw) of the boys’ U-17 squad.

Kerala and Gujarat are at fifth and sixth position with 12 and 10 golds respectively, followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur at seventh, eighth, and ninth position with nine gold medals each. Rajasthan is at the tenth position with six golds while Telangana is trying to break into the top ten.

Suniel Shetty at the event

Actor-Producer Suniel Shetty was in Guwahati, on January 14, as Ambassador for Anti-Doping and creating awareness for clean sports. The 58-year-old applauded the intent and efforts of everyone involved in the event and said that the energy levels are “unbelievable”. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, visited some of the venues and honoured the winners. He also called upon the people to attend the event in large numbers to make the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 memorable.

