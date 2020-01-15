Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Meet These Impressive Winners Making The Right Noise

India has been witnessing some stellar performances at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati. While Maharashtra is leading the overall medal tally, Haryana is at the second position followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Many players, with their rousing performances, forced the country to take the notice.

One of the most inspiring stories is of Assam cyclist Gongutri Bordoloi who won a gold medal in women’s U-21 60 km time trial after recovering from an accident that broke her collarbone and had multiple lacerations, injuries. The accident kept her out of sports for over a year.

“When she saw my state, my mother put her foot down and told me to give up the sport. But my father, a policeman, stood by my side, fought for me and made me cling on to my passion when I could have been down and almost out,” said the 17-year-old. “My dad is a fighter, my inspiration. He said if at all I have to quit it has to be on my terms, not because I had an injury,” she added.

While Zeena Khitta, a senior national champion from Himachal Pradesh, won the gold medal in women’s U-21 10m Air Rifle shooting, Jasmeen Kaur of Punjab bagged silver and Sift Kaur of Punjab got bronze. Maharashtra girls have been at the forefront of gymnastic events and ensured their state the top position in the medal tally on January 14. Asmi Badade, 14, and Aditee Dandekar, 20, outclassed their competitors at the gymnastic events as their state bagged 40 medals out of 62 on offer. Asmi won four golds and one silver while Aditee bagged three golds, a silver, and a bronze medal.

Wants to emulate Abhinav Bindra

Rudraksh Patil, also from Maharashtra who won gold in 10m air rifle at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, wants to emulate Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. Patil said that Abhinav Bindra won one Olympic gold in shooting so he dreams to surpass the latter by winning two golds for the country. The young shooter revealed that he was asked strictly by his coach to not look at the scoreboard and not think about the medal.

“My coach had told me not to think of the medal at all, to strictly not look at the scoreboard. It was not easy but I did just that and I guess that’s why I have succeeded,” said Patil.

(With PTI inputs)