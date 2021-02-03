Kira Queen Claims UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Tried To Get Her Killed: Report

Adult film star Kira Queen recently took the MMA world by storm as she made some damning accusation against the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. During an interview for Total Frat Move, Kira Queen claimed that the Eagle offered a free Mercedes to anyone who would have her murdered. Though Queen didn’t reveal why Nurmagomedov put a hit out on her, she went into detail on how two people followed her and attacked her.

Kira Queen Khabib case: Kira Queen almost got STABBED

Kira Queen revealed that two people started following her in Budapest recently, with one keeping an eye on her in the University, while the other saw her in a coffee shop. She claimed when she left the coffee shop, the second guy followed her outside and attacked her. “When I got out, he attacked me with a knife,” she added. Luckily, Kira Queen didn’t receive any injuries as the knife only cut her jacket. Because of the attack, Kira Queen had to escape Budapest and stop working.

Later, she saw the “other guy” on social media, asking Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechen Republic, to give him a gun, so that he could find Queen and kill her. “The other guy is living in Belgium. He asked him (Ramzan Kadyrov) to help find me, to find a gun to kill me because he’s a truck driver and he goes everywhere in Europe. He says, ‘it’s easy for me to find and kill her,’” she claimed.

After the incident, Kira Queen went to the police station and filed a complaint against the guy who threatened her. The adult film star claims that she’s scared as the accused is in prison for only five years and can try to kill her again after getting out. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is yet to comment on the accusations, with the topic receiving mixed reactions from fans.

Did Khabib try to kill Kira Queen? Fans react to Kira Queen Khabib case

The clip where Kira Queen can be seen accusing Khabib Nurmagomedov has gone viral on social media, with some praising the 34-year-old for raising her voice and others asking her for solid proof. Few even claimed that Queen is making up a story just to get some attention as she looked very calm while telling her tale.

“Hold up, hold up hold up. Why the f*k would Khabib want her dead what the hell,” wrote a fan. “Any actual proof of this or is it Just anecdotal? I understand believing victims to a point, but there has to be some sort of proof, otherwise this is just her assuming it came from Khabib somehow,” added another. “You go girl, stand up for yourself,” commented a third.

