Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Picture With Will Smith, Ex-UFC Star Has Special Message For Him

It looks like the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying his post-retirement life. The undefeated Russian retired from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254 in October 2020. Since then, Nurmagomedov has bought an MMA promotion and has been involved in various activities to keep himself busy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Will Smith

Earlier, The Dagestani Eagle shared a picture with Hollywood superstar Will Smith on his Instagram page, which has received more than 2.3 million likes so far. “It was nice to meet you Legend Will Smith. I’m waiting for you in Dagestan,” wrote Nurmagomedov. Smith, who is a huge MMA fan, was seen smiling in the picture, forcing fans to believe that the two legends had a blast together.

Khabib UFC return: Fans react to the viral picture

Within a few hours, the picture went viral, with some fans calming that the actor is working on a movie based on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s life. “Bad Boys Part 4, starring Khabib and Will coming soon..,” wrote a fan. “This pic made my day,” added another. “Favourite real life hero and favourite reel life hero, both in one frame. Love you both,” commented the third.

What do they call the Fresh Prince of Dagestan? Will Smesh — Funky Gouda (@funkygouda) January 31, 2021

I wish Will Smith would Direct a Hollywood movie about Khabib’s life. A life full of inspiration and life lessons, from the most humble and tough beginnings in the mountains of Dagestan to shining in the worlds largest stage without ever compromising his values and identity. — Riehmann (@RiehmannC) January 31, 2021

Million dollar question: which actor would be cast as Khabib??! — 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 💋 (@Joanne_Alderson) January 31, 2021

Khabib UFC return: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC future

Nurmagomedov has currently put the UFC fans and contenders in a dilemma, as there is no clarity to his fighting future yet. Earlier, a rematch between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor was a possibility, but after the Notorious One lost to Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257, those plans now appear to be scrapped. The Eagle feels that there is currently no exciting challenge to lure him back to the Octagon as he’s levels above the rest of the lightweight division.

Reports claim that the champion could UFC vacate his title soon and would move his entire focus in making his MMA promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), huge. The Eagle reportedly bought Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) for $1 million a few months ago and renamed it to EFC. The UFC pound-for-pound juggernaut is also thinking of expanding EFC and is hoping of doing shows all over the world, even in the Arabian countries and possibly in the USA.

