Conor McGregor Made More Money From His Whiskey Brand Than He Did By Fighting In UFC 246

Conor McGregor bagged a heavy payday for himself by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round at the main event of UFC 246. According to reports, the Irish took home a whopping amount of $3 million along with an additional $50 K for a “Performance of the Night” result. Well, Conor McGregor stated that he is going to earn $80 million from his UFC return against ‘Cowboy’. The numbers could not be validated since none of the official outlets justified the amount. However, that does not harm McGregor's earning since he has made more money from his 'Proper Twelve' whiskey than his fight against Cowboy.

Conor McGregor made more money from Proper Twelve than UFC 246

According to various verified reports, Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve did great business and earned $1 billion in its first year itself. It is a much bigger amount if we compare it with Conor’s fight purses. The former two-division champion launched his whiskey brand after losing a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. Since then, Proper Twelve has done quite well in terms of business. After a successful comeback at UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to announce that Proper Twelve is now available in 1.75 l quantity. The Irish also said that he would grab a 1.75 to celebrate his victory against Donald Cerrone during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

The Irish was also spotted with his whiskey during the post-fight press conference. Conor McGregor went on to call out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight after taking a few sips from Proper Twelve whiskey. Take a look at the full press conference from UFC 246.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor)