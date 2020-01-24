UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Headliner Releases Official Promo Video

After Conor McGregor’s massive comeback at UFC 246, it’s time for Jon Jones to return to action at the main event of UFC 247. The undefeated light heavyweight champion will be putting his title on the line against another undefeated fighter - Dominick Reyes. It is going to be a war inside the octagon. UFC fans are already excited about the mega event. Meanwhile, UFC has already dropped the official promo of UFC 247 headlined by ‘Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes’. It promises unreal action on February 9, 2020. Take a look at the amazing official promo. You have to see it to believe it.

Official promo of UFC 247 “Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes”

Apart from the lightweight title contest, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also defend her belt against Katlyn Chookagian at the co-main event of UFC 247. The main card of UFC 247 is expected to have five fights (two title fights). Prelims and early prelims will hold six more bouts. UFC 247 also marks the return of Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi. After two back-to-back losses against Corey Anderson and Volkan Oezdemir, Ilir Latifi will be looking forward to getting back into the win column by taking out ‘The Black Beast’. Take a look at some more details about the fight.

UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

Main event: Jon Jones (c) vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight title)

Co-main event: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Katlyn Chookagian (women’s strawweight title)

Date: February 9, 2020 (IST)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston

Time: Main card of UFC 247 will start from 8:30 AM (IST)

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of UFC)