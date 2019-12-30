KSI Tweets About Contestant Getting His Name Wrong In A Game Show

Olajide Olatunji (better known as KSI) has garnered mainstream popularity in boxing. His highest-selling UK PPV against Logan Paul was proof of the eyeballs that he can get on fights. There is a huge financial gain to get him back into the boxing ring. KSI’s potential next fight is still in question. That said, no other professional boxer with a 1-0 record can command anywhere near the attention that the YouTube boxing phenomenon can. With the tremendous amount of public attention KSI has garnered in the past, the odds of him fighting again are very likely.

KSI tweets about a contestant who nearly misses his name on TV

While his former rival Logan Paul has been very vocal about pursuing a career in combat, KSI is yet to open up on his next potential fight. The YouTube star was last seen tweeting about a contestant who nearly got the answer right when asked about Olajide Olatunji's three-letter nickname. Here's the tweet:

What's next for KSI after Logan Paul fight?

KSI has had two high profile boxing fights with Logan Paul. The first fight, which took place between the two YouTube sensations in August 2018, resulted in a draw. It was followed by KSI winning a closely contested rematch last month in November. With the dust now settled, it is worth considering where KSI might go next and whether the two will have a trilogy fight.

Logan Paul teases Jake Paul vs KSI

While Logan Paul has expressed interest in a third fight with his former rival, he seemingly turned his attention towards getting a UFC fight. KSI, on the other hand, has ruled out the possibility of another showdown with Paul. However, it is reported that a trilogy bout between these two will always be on the table. It could be on the back burner if all else fails for the YouTube stars. Interestingly, Logan Paul claimed that his brother Jake Paul (who takes on Gib on January 30) will be the third fight for KSI. Nothing has been made official.

