Logan Paul To Have UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Mentor Him Amidst Potential MMA Debut

Logan Paul, who never shies away from making risky career moves, now hopes to make a switch to MMA and compete inside a cage after dabbling in professional boxing as he battled against Youtube sensation KSI on two different occasions. Logan recently suffered a controversial decision loss to his fellow YouTube adversary in their blockbuster rematch. There had been talks of a third fight between the pair but Logan is pressing forward with his plans to transition into mixed martial arts.

Logan Paul to make MMA debut?

In a recent interview with DAZN, Logan Paul opened up about being in talks for a potential MMA debut. Logan says that boxing is cool but he believes that his future lies in the MMA. While he made it clear that he has his sights set on making a move to the MMA, he also mentioned that he would be fighting for the third time against an undecided opponent. He also suggested that he is open to a trilogy fight against KSI but later would not want to fight him again. Speaking of his former rival, he also added that the circumstances worked out for KSI the last time they fought in the ring and it would be dangerous for him if he agreed to fight him again.

Tito Ortiz to help Logan Paul make his MMA transition

For those unaware, Logan Paul has some experience as an amateur wrestler from his high school days and the former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz is also positive about the 24-year old's future in the sport. Ortiz stated that it is good to see a young guy like Logan Paul, who happens to have a bright mind and the willingness to work hard. He also added that it is important to build a fighter in the right way.

As far as his own MMA career is concerned, Tito Ortiz will be coming out of retirement yet again. He is set to take on former WWE heavyweight champion Albero Del Rio in an MMA showdown this weekend at Combate, Hidalgo. Let us know in the comments section below how do you think Logan Paul will do in MMA and who should be his opponent!

