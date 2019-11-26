Lamar Jackson Smashes NFL Records, Rushes For 95 Yards In Ravens' 45-6 Win Over Rams

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens remained on a major roll and all but knocked the defending NFC champs out of playoff contention.

According to ESPN, Jackson, the Ravens’ second-year quarterback and league MVP front-runner, became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first two NFL seasons.

He set that record before halftime. The quarterback completed all nine of his pass attempts during the first 30 minutes of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Jackson threw two more touchdowns in the second half before watching the majority of the fourth quarter from the sideline. The Ravens, who are now 9-2 through 11 games, routed the defending NFC champion Rams, 45-6.

Baltimore Ravens emerge victorious

The Ravens raced to a 28-6 halftime lead, made it 35-6 early in the third quarter and just kept pouring it on. They extended their winning streak to seven games and improved their record to 9-2.

Jackson had 95 of the Ravens’ 285 rushing yards on Monday. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards. Jackson threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown who is appropriately nicknamed “Hollywood.” He found wideout Willie Snead for a touchdown just before halftime, added a third-quarter strike to tailback Mark Ingram and found Snead again the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on each of their first six possessions of the game before Jackson gave way to backup Robert Griffin III with more than 12 minutes remaining. Ingram had a 111-yard rushing night.

