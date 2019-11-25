NFL: Browns Fans Cheerfully Make A Mason Rudolph Piñata So They Could Swing A Helmet At It

Cleveland Browns fans got creative while taking a shot at Myles Garrett for his infamous brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph last week. The Cleveland defender ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and swung it at him during the final minutes of the match on November 14, which led to a fight between the two. Garrett immediately faced a suspension from the NFL, while Rudolph has been charged with a $50,000 fine along with other players involved in the brawl.

NFL: Creative Cleveland fans get innovative

The Cleveland Browns fans recently posted a tweet in which they were seen cheering for a man, who was wearing a Brown Jersey with Myles Garrett’s name on it. The man was brandishing a piñata resembling Mason Rudolph, along with a blindfolded woman prepared to take a swing at it. Her preferable club? A helmet. Take a look at the fans, cheering throughout the entire stunt.

NFL: What happened in the match?

The brawl that started with Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph took an ugly turn as all 33 members from both the teams got involved in a nasty, ugly brawl. NFL took the matter on a very serious note and slammed a collective fine of $70,000 for both the teams. According to Fox commentator Troy Aikman, this was the worst thing he has experienced throughout his professional career in the match and NFL made sure to go hard on the players. According to Garrett, the Pitsburg quarterback initiated the fight with racial slurs on him, which initially got other players involved.

