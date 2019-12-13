Lamar Jackson Pulls Off A Dwyane Wade As Jets Players Line Up For QB's Jersey

It seems like there’s nothing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson cannot do in the NFL this season. The MVP frontrunner led the Ravens to their 10th consecutive win in the NFL this season. In doing so, he also helped the Ravens secure the AFC North championship for the second season running. Lamar Jackson also broke an NFL record in the process, surpassing Michael Vick for the most rushing yards in a single season in the NFL. It is therefore fitting that the opposition players lined up for the quarterback’s jersey after the 42-21 win over the New York Jets.

Jets players line up for Lamar Jackson’s jersey

Everyone wanted a jersey swap with Lamar postgame.



So @Lj_era8 brought a few extra to give away. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1JUYFtk2j4 — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2019

The Jets players were seen hovering around Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the Thursday night game. However, what's surprising is that the MVP frontrunner brought extra jerseys to the game. The Ravens quarterback then signed the jerseys before handing them to the Jets players congratulating him. Simply put, Lamar Jackson is thriving in the NFL this season.

All i know is my jersey swap collection is looking kinda bootleg since FA started 😂😂😂. In 20 years ain’t no one believing those players played in those uniforms❤️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 12, 2019

A parallel, therefore, can be drawn with Dwyane Wade’s habit of swapping jerseys with the opposition players during his illustrious career. The 13-time NBA All-Star swapped jerseys with more than three dozen players last season. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Paul George and Jimmy Butler were just some of the players he swapped jerseys with this past year. Opposition players even went so far as to battle it out for Dwyane Wade's jersey.

While Lamar Jackson may not have reached Dwyane Wade-like level in his career just yet, the fact that he is the frontrunner for the MVP this season could make him reach that level in the foreseeable future. With Lamar Jackson coming to the fore, the Ravens' offence has been transformed into a supercharged unit. It is evident by their 12-2 record in the NFL so far. With two games left to play in the regular season, the man who dented Jets' playoffs hopes could lay his hands on the MVP award sooner than later.

