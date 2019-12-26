Lamar Jackson Makes Classy Gesture; Buys Ravens Offensive Linemen Brand-new Rolexes

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has lit up the NFL this season. Despite being in just his second season in the NFL, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has already made it to the Pro Bowl and is the hot favourite to clinch the NFL MVP award this season. With the Baltimore Ravens being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Lamar Jackson chose to celebrate the Ravens' fortunes this festive season with a lavish gesture.

Lamar Jackson buys Rolex watches for Baltimore Ravens offensive line

The MVP frontrunner gifted each of the Ravens' offensive linemen brand-new Rolex watches to thank them for doing the trenchwork upfront. Ravens' offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley took to Instagram to thank Lamar Jackson for the Rolex. Ronnie Stanley posted a video featuring the unboxing of the Rolex with Lamar Jackson making an appearance at the end of the video. Considering that Lamar Jackson is still on his rookie contract with the Ravens, the Rolexes were a classy gesture from the MVP frontrunner.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are having an excellent season this year. With a 13-2 record, the Ravens are currently the best team across the NFL. Earlier this month, Lamar Jackson broke the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback surpassed the record set by his mentor Michael Vicks in the process. Baltimore Ravens' next game will see them face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. However, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the likes of Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas, Mark Ingram, Brandon Williams and Marshal Yanda will not feature for the Ravens on Sunday.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Lamar Jackson, Marshal Yanda, Brandon Williams, Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas will not play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7wVoflXJjX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2019

