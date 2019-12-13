New York Jets Vs Baltimore Ravens Highlights: Lamar Jackson Steals The Show In 42-21 Win

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed the New York Jets at the M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night. The Jets won't be too pleased with the welcome they were afforded, however, considering the fact that they haven't made the playoffs since 2010. With the 42-21 win, the Baltimore Ravens have now secured their second consecutive AFC North championship. But that's not all. The Ravens have also put themselves in a strong position to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Also Read | NFL Playoffs: Saints, Patriots In Trouble While Ravens, Chiefs Are Cruising After Week 14

NFL: New York Jets vs Baltimore Ravens highlights

The Baltimore Ravens haven't allowed more than 20 points at home this season, aside from the minor blip in the 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. They almost continued that pattern against the New York Jets on Thursday, allowing the Jets to score just 21 points in the game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been running wild in his last couple of outings. However, Jackson was nursing a quad injury prior to the Jets vs Ravens game. If the extent of the injury he was (is?) nursing is serious, that didn't show during the Thursday Night Football (TNF) game.

Also Read | Has Eli Manning Played His Last Game For The Giants? NFL Retirement Hinted By The Star

The Baltimore Ravens have now notched up their 10th straight win in the NFL. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a major say in the proceedings as he broke the single-season rushing record by a quarterback (1,106), a record set by Michael Vick back in 2006. The MVP frontrunner led the dismantling of the New York Jets on the night. The Jets entered the game with the NFL's second-best run league defence. Against the Baltimore Ravens, however, they allowed 210 yards on 31 carries.

Also Read | NFL Week 15 Predictions: Patriots, Cowboys Struggle To Continue?

Lamar Jackson dominates the New York Jets

It's safe to say that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now has a firm hold over the NFL MVP award. Jackson leads the league with 33 passing touchdowns after the game against the New York Jets. In the TNF game, Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards, scored a total of five touchdowns and had eight carries for 86 yards. To put it quite simply, the quarterback ran the rule of the New York Jets on the night.

Also Read | Former Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Eyes NFL Return In 2020