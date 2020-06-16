Lamar Jackson Trolled By Fans After Appearing Unfit In First Post-lockdown Appearance

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson gave his fans a major scare on Sunday after he fell from a jet ski during a game of beach football in Florida. The video of Lamar Jackson tumbling over an incoming jet ski and falling straight into the water went viral on social media with most fans of the Baltimore Ravens fretting over the star quarterback's injury status.

Lamar Jackson jet ski accident; watch

Recorded by a fan, Jackson can be seen dodging defenders during his beach football game before he took an unexpected tumble. At first glance, the 'Lamar Jackson jet ski accident' appeared to be a serious clash. However, since the quarterback landed in the water, he escaped the tumble without any injury.

Lamar Jackson casually being tackled over a wave runner 😂



(via @Lj_era8) pic.twitter.com/CBAd9drSm1 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 14, 2020

Ravens' Lamar Jackson unfit in first post-lockdown appearance

While the quarterback came out of his minor scuffle unscathed, the Lamar Jackson beach football pictures gave an all-new concern to Ravens' supporters. After the incident, Lamar Jackson shared a couple of photos on his social media handles where the Ravens star appeared to be slightly heavy around his mid-section. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Jackson's post-lockdown transformation. What followed was a slew of comments on social media roasting and trolling the 23-year-old.

Here's how social media reacted to Lamar Jackson's out-of-shape body

Better get on dem weights ASAP 😂😂 https://t.co/hh5Fsi376u — Brian Cotton (@brian_cotton) June 13, 2020

Stomach Gettin' Pregnant. Gotta Do Some Situps. — Tommy Ross (@CreamyRoss) June 13, 2020

U better hit them planks after u have fun this weekend 🤣😂🤣 — Supertroll (@Supertr09597958) June 13, 2020

It’s crazy to think that that’s the body of the best mobile QB in the nfl rn. — Humble God (@HumbleGod9) June 13, 2020

Bro your looking fat let's go here bud big season coming up — Nate Hall (@testohall) June 14, 2020

Lamar Jackson's stellar 2019 campaign

With Baltimore Ravens looking to build upon their stellar 2019 season and go deep in the playoffs this time around, the fitness of Lamar Jackson will be key. If Jackson is able to replicate his form from last season, the Ravens will be a strong contender to lift the Super Bowl trophy. During his stellar last season, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions. He became the first quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He ran for 1,206 yards last season - the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

The Ravens finished 1st in American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC-North) with a 14-2 (win-loss) record last campaign. Despite entering as postseason favourites, Ravens faced a shock exit in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.

The 2020 NFL season is set to begin in September. The Ravens will get the preseason campaign on the way on August 15 when they play Buffalo Bills at the M&T Bank Stadium. According to reports, NFL teams will start their training camps by mid-July. This should afford Lamar Jackson with adequate time to regain his fitness and shut down the trolls before the upcoming season commences.

Image Courtesy: Lamar Jackson Twitter