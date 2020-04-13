Lamar Jackson Dedicates To 'Faith, Family And Football' With Massive New Tattoo

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson decided to get a massive tattoo done during the quarantine period. The Baltimore Ravens star's tattoo artist posted a picture of Lamar Jackson that highlighted the tattoo, which is yet to be completed. Inked at the Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio in Pompano Beach, Florida, the artist noted that work on the tattoo was started before the lockdown was issued and 'there's a lot more to be inked on Lamar Jackson'.

Lamar Jackson Tattoo: Lamar Jackson family tribute

The tattoo artist further noted that Lamar Jackson intends to tell his story through the artwork which will highlight the importance of faith, family and football in Jackson's life. The post accompanied a caption which read, 'Before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic people in the sports world and I’m happy most of my clients have been them. Like I said, this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over, we getting right back in the lab but here’s your sneak peek.'

Lamar Jackson tattoo: Lamar Jackson family and football legacy highlighted

The Lamar Jackson tattoo has a white dove near Jackson's right shoulder accompanied by certain feathers, likely to be raven feathers. His chest features the letters of 'Family' embossed under which is an image of a football. One side of the football features his mother's name, 'Felicia', while the other features his own, 'Lamar'. The tattoo which ended almost below his diaphragm had the word 'TRUZZ' written. 'Truzz' is a callback to Baltimore Ravens' popular catchphrase, 'Big Truss'.

Lamar Jackson tattoo pays tribute to 'Truzz' Ravens' legacy

Lamar Jackson draft pick: Lamar Jackson NFL stats

A 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Lamar Jackson had a record-breaking 2019 NFL season where he became only the second unanimous MVP in the league's history. Jackson completed 1,206 yards to set the league record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season while also completing 36 touchdowns in the regular season.

Despite entering the postseason as playoff favourites, Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson exited the NFL playoffs after losing the divisional round game 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans.

