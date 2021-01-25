LeBron James And Davis On Having Trouble Believing Kobe's Death: "Legends Never Die"

A year ago, the world lost Kobe Bryant to a helicopter crash in California. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was flying with his 13-year-daughter and seven others – who all lost their lives in the crash. The NBA world mourned the loss, many unable to come to terms with Bryant's death. This included Lakers icon LeBron James – who promised to carry on Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles. As Bryant's death anniversary approaches, both James and Anthony Davis talk about the Black Mamba.

Anthony Davis, LeBron on Kobe Bryant death anniversary

"Man, it's a saying that time heals all," James said after the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls. "And as devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it, only time". He added that everything takes time, and each individual has their own grieving process.

Davis spoke on the difficult subject as well, explaining how he still struggles with coming to terms with it. "As we approach his one-year anniversary, it saddens our hearts to actually come to the realisation that he's gone," Davis adds, noting how it is still difficult to believe it.

While speaking to reporters, James also spoke about not trying to dwell over Bryant's death, knowing it was a bad headspace for him.

"I try not to put myself back in that headspace, because it's just too dark," James said, "for not only myself but for our organization and for everyone that's involved in it."

Marc Gasol too refused to discuss the matter. He added that he was uncomfortable, and will not be sharing his thoughts.

LeBron James was also asked about the similarities between Bryant's and Michael Jordan's games. While he accepted the similarities, the four-time NBA champion liked Bryant's game for his own. According to James, it was impressive what Bryant did – draw inspiration from Jordan and make it into something of his own.

Bryant not only succeeded in doing that, but he also continued to play at the highest possible level for years.

15 years ago today 💜💛



Kobe Bryant, 81 points. pic.twitter.com/6lW5SdM9te — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2021

Will the Lakers commemorate Bryant's death anniversary?

As per ESPN and other NBA reports, the Lakers will not be highlighting Bryant's death anniversary – January 26 – in any way. No jerseys or uniforms will be worn, drawing attention away from the horrific crash. The players will continue their tribute as they always have – with Bryant's signature shoes on their feet.

"To this day, it's, 'Mamba on three!' anytime we bring it in because we still want to recognize that he's a part of our organization," Davis said. "And ever since the tragedy happened, we had a mindset that this is bigger than, you know, ourselves."

(Image credits: NBA site, AP)