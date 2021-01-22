LeBron James Hairline In Space Jam 2 Gets Scrutinized By Well-known American Hair Expert

LeBron James' hairline has become a favourite topic of discussion for Twitter users, often turning to make memes out of his bald spot. The conversations were sparked again when Space Jam 2 released their recent teaser. While fans get a glimpse of James and Bugs Bunny in the movie, James' artificial hairline was what caught people's attention.

LeBron James hairline in Space Jam 2 teaser looked at by hair expert

Upon seeing the trailer, fans were convinced that James' hair was actually CGI or some other kind of special effect. Twitter fans tried to come up with multiple solutions, not able to pinpoint what could have altered his hair. As per a report, MPAS Hair Transplant Specialist Jacques Abrahamian spoke to The Blast about the hair, giving his opinions about why James' hair might be looking like that.

“As we are not 100% sure what techniques and avenues Lebron James has taken to re-create his hairline, we can only guess it involved some type of hair restoration," Abrahamian said, agreeing that James' hair is also a topic of discussion. He explained that as hair restoration has come a long way, more density and natural-looking hair is a result.

He added that if they had to guess, they would say James used either FUSS (and older technology) or FUE (the latest one). The owner of LA FUE Hair Clinic explained how both techniques have their own pros and cons. While FUSS might be old, it suits more hair types. However, FUE is better for people with naturally straight hair.

Abrahamian then guessed that James must have opted for FUSS because of his textured hair, while probably also using other methods like SMP (Scalp Micro-Pigmentation) in combination.

What is Space Jam 2 release date?

As of now, the movie is set to release in the USA on July 16, 2021. However, the release date is subject to change.

Space Jam 2 cast

Apart from LeBron James as the lead, the movie will feature Don Cheadle as the villain which James will fight. Sonequa Martin-Green will play Savannah James, while Ceyair J. Wright will play James' son. Earlier, there were also rumours about Bronny James actually playing a part in the movie. WNBA players like Diana Taurasi, Nicole Kornet and Nneka Oqwumike will also be a part of the movie. The Looney Tunes characters will appear, vocied by their respective voice actors.

