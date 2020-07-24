LeBron James And Kevin Durant Troll Washington Football Team, Memefest Follows On Twitter

Following multiple protests over the years, the Washington Football Team announced that they will be retiring their old name 'Redskins'. The decision was made by the team following a review, which was announced after chief sponsors FedEx and Nike threatened to cut ties with the franchise. FedEx threatened to remove their name from the stadium while Nike pulled their merchandise from their website. On Thursday (Friday IST), the NFL team announced that they will be temporarily naming their team the 'Washington Football Team' which invited a wave of reactions across the sporting world.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN.



This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

NBA icons LeBron James, Kevin Durant react to the Washington Football Team name change

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

WE BACK!! 😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 23, 2020

LeBron James mocked the temporary name of the NFL franchise soon after they announced the news on Thursday. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who is a Washington DC native, responded to James' tweet about the team, adding an unimpressed Anthony Mackie GIF in his retweet. James replied to Durant, saying that he was going to check on the two-time NBA champion, but figured he did not wish to be bothered.

James, who has been a Dallas Cowboys fan, is known for calling out the Washington Football Team. In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers were on the road to play the Washington Wizards. When asked about Washington hosting a playoff game with the Green Bay Packers, James had responded with "go Aaron Rodgers". Fans seemed to love the interaction between the two NBA stars and reacted with a series of memes and GIFs about the Washington team, James and Durant.

Fans react to the LeBron James-Kevin Durant interaction with Washington Football team meme blast

KDs burners right now pic.twitter.com/xZmp8SxRs1 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 23, 2020

I'm starting to think these two don't realize it's a placeholder — Mike Phili (@MdotPhilly) July 23, 2020

You could’ve used yourself pic.twitter.com/zy8f6c55xK — The Excogitate One (@_ethatsme) July 23, 2020

I be forgetting KD a uhhh Washington football team fan😂 — Nengeh Tardzer (@NTardzer) July 23, 2020

LeBron James is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the season is scheduled to resume on July 30. The Los Angeles Lakers and James played their first scrimmage game against the Dallas Mavericks, where James dropped 12 points in the first half. Durant, on the other hand, is currently sidelined due to his Achilles heel injury.

(Image source: NBA official site)