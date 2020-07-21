LeBron James Says He Missed His Mother The Most During Quarantine At NBA Bubble

LeBron James is currently at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando with the Los Angeles Lakers, preparing for the season's restart on July 30. The Lakers star recently spoke to reporters at the NBA bubble, discussing his time with the Lakers, the bubble and the quarantine before they travelled to the site. During his interview, James revealed that while in quarantine, he missed his mother the most.

LeBron James mother: James opens up about missing his mother during quarantine

Lakers' LeBron James on what he missed most during quarantine: "My mother. It's the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom."

During the interview, James was asked who he missed while he was quarantined with his family in Los Angeles. James replied by saying that he missed his mother, Gloria, the most. She spends most of her time in their homeland, Akron, Ohio and did not feel comfortable to fly to Los Angeles. "The only thing that I missed during the COVID and quarantine period was my mother," James said during the video conference call. "It was the first time I went that long in my life without seeing my mom."

He added that he had gone without seeing his mother since the All-Star Weekend, and then saw her for two to three weeks before they had to leave for their respective cities, which has been 'extreme' for him. James has often talked about being close to his mother, who raised him alone while they moved 12 times when he was a child. James stated that everyone knows his story, about how he was raised by his single mother who was 16 when she had him.

LeBron James mother was the inspiration behind his I Promise School

James has credited his mother for inspiring him to start his I Promise School in 2018. “Without my mother, and the way she raised me, there is no school,” James said in a video shared by the I Promise School Twitter account in April. “There is no IPS without Gloria James." Gloria James had visited the school before the pandemic, where she had answered questions for the children. James last posted about his mother on Mother's Day in May, calling it his favourite day of the year.

James was averaging 25.7 points and career-high 10.6 points before the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. James has since then been quarantined, sharing constant updates with his fans on Instagram and Twitter. James and the Lakers will begin their NBA restart by facing the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30, 9:30 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

