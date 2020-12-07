LeBron James Sports Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant T-shirt On First Day Of Lakers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers have already begun training ahead of the new NBA season, with pictures from the camp posted by the team on social media. The LA Lakers, who are scheduled to play a pre-season game against the Clippers on December 11 would be looking to get back to peak fitness as soon as possible. LA Lakers star LeBron James once again grabbed headlines on the first day of training, with the star’s special tribute t-shirt featuring Gigi Bryant and Kobe Bryant being loved by fans online.

Also Read: Could LeBron James And Son Bronny Play In The NBA Together? This Major Rule Might Allow It

Fans love LeBron James’ heartwarming tribute t-shirt

The LA Lakers have taken to their social media handles to give fans a sneak peek into their training camp ahead of the NBA schedule. The team first began with sharing a series of pictures of the athletes as they made their way to the training camp, followed by pictures of the Lakers stars practising on the court. However, it was a special LeBron James picture from the first day of training that caught the eye of many.

Also Read: LeBron James Hypes Up Kyle Kuzma, Believes He Will Take A 'Giant Leap' This Season

Bruh i love this dude seriously — LAKERS RUN L.A - B2B SZN 💜💛 (@LAKERSSAINTS) December 6, 2020

This is why Lebron James is the Greatest player of all time.



Carry on... — Kendrick’s Burner ➐ (@KendrickPBurner) December 6, 2020

Posting a picture of LeBron James wearing a graphic t-shirt featuring Gigi Bryant and Kobe Bryant, the Lakers wrote that family is forever. In the picture, LeBron James is seen wearing a black t-shirt, with several pictures of the late father-daughter duo visible at the front. After the picture made its way online, many fans praised LeBron James for the great gesture. Several fans pointed out how LeBron James continues to remember Gigi Bryant and Kobe Bryant, while others predicted that the 35-year-old will have another great season this year.

Also Read: LeBron James To Let Go Of No. 23 In Jersey For Anthony Davis, Return To No. 6 With Lakers?

This is not the first time the LA Lakers star has paid his respects to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. The star has spoken several times about the respect he has for the late legend, as he vowed to continue his legacy. LeBron James was also seen wearing a similar t-shirt honouring Kobe Bryant’s life ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this year.

NBA Schedule: When do the Lakers start?

The LA Lakers are scheduled to play a total of four pre-season games across December ahead of the NBA schedule. The team will begin the set of matches with a pre-season encounter against the Clippers on Saturday, December 12 at 8:30 AM IST. You can check out the full Lakers pre-season NBA schedule here. Post those games, the team will begin its new campaign with a game against the Clippers on December 23.

Also Read: Lakers To Have Shortest Offseason In NBA History With Just 71 Days separating Seasons

Image Credits: LA Lakers Twitter