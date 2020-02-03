NBA Players Congratulate Chiefs On Social Media After Comeback Victory In Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs made a remarkable comeback to win their first championship after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on a remarkable display, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and help his side turn a 20-10 deficit into a 24-20 lead. He wrapped up the game by sending a five-yard toss to running back Damien Williams.

NBA players react to Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory

Kansas City stormed back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. Many NBA players took to Twitter and congratulated the Chiefs for their comeback win. Here's what they tweeted

Patty Mayonnaise.... ahhhhh good money #ChiefsKingdom — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 3, 2020

Congrats to Andy Reid! You deserve it! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 3, 2020

GAME. OVER. 💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 3, 2020

Vaya defensa de KC!! #SuperBowlLIV — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) February 3, 2020

NBA: LeBron James congratulates Chiefs coach

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar LeBron James also congratulated Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who finally won his first Super Bowl title. Here's what he tweeted

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV 2020 highlights

WE DID IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/PRnlfliu5s — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs were up against it, 20-10 down, but made a strong comeback into the game following a fine display from their star man Patrick Mahomes. The win was even sweeter for the fact that they had already won twice on this post-season run after being at least 10 behind.

At third & 15 on Chiefs' own 35-yard line, Mahomes evaded a tackle and launched a 44-yard throw to find Tyreek Hill to start the ball rolling. A touchdown from Travis Kelce saw the deficit cut to three. After shutting down 49ers response, Mahomes found Williams, who scored the touchdown which had to be reviewed. The Chiefs were awarded the point, which also helped them take the lead. Williams then sprinted in for his second touchdown to cap a memorable win for Cheifs.